Former inmate turns his life around with launch of luxury shoe brand

PHILADELPHIA -- Darrell Alston was in prison when he started designing shoes.

The Philadelphia rapper knew he had come up with a way to turn his life around so he turned to something that went hand in hand with his rap career; fashion.

Once he was released from prison he started to make his dream and reality and have what he calls 'a a respectable' career designing high-end sneakers that push the boundaries of fashion.
