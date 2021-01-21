localish

Former neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos after remarkable friendship

Former neo-Nazi Michael Kent and parole officer Tiffany Whitter develop an inspiring friendship in Phoenix, AZ. Martin Luther King Jr's daughter invited them to spend MLK Day in 2018 with her family in Atlanta. Kent and Tiffany remain friends and were recently featured in the book "I Found Love."

Follow Localish on Facebook

Follow Localish on Instagram
Follow Localish on Twitter

Check out more Localish Inspire
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspiretattoonazismore in commonracismmlkmartin luther king jrlocalish
LOCALISH
This street vendor is bringing together local chefs to feed those in need
Jersey boys turn homebrewing idea into Armageddon Brewing
At just 10 years old, Khiley Braxton is a proud CEO
Mentor program that teaches young girls to play ice hockey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden delivers remarks on COVID response, signs executive orders
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
'GMA' surprises young inaugural poet during interview
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
San Jose police investigate shooting involving officer
Fmr. Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton honor Biden in video
Biden immigration plan not enough for some undocumented residents
Show More
Tito Ortiz apologizes for anti-mask criticism of OC restaurant
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration
California says it's safe to resume Moderna vaccine
COVID-19 live updates: San Mateo Co. to open 2nd drive-thru vaccine clinic
More TOP STORIES News