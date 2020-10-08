localish

Brazilian fight champion teaches police the art of jiu-jitsu at Quintella MMA

FOLSOM -- Alexandre Quintella is a fourth-degree black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu from Brazil, who offers free classes to law enforcement officers.

He says that Brazilian Jiujitsu is all about controlling your opponent without hurting them and gaining confidence in your ability to do so.


He says with this skill cops will use what they learned and be less likely to pull a gun and instead use the restraint and submission tactics they learn in the classes. He offers this training twice a week to officers for free.

Quintella MMA | Facebook | Instagram

412 W. MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, PA 19033
215-298-8715
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
folsom (delaware county)fyi phillymore in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Houston designer makes quinceañera dreams come true
Aqua S: The Ice Cream Dream
91-year-old professor's virtual teaching photo goes viral
5,000 pumpkins light up NJ stadium for drive-thru Jack-O-Lantern Experience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he will not attend virtual debate, will hold rally instead
SF firefighter dies after training incident, SFFD says
Pence, Harris clash over COVID-19 in VP debate
CA wildfires: Homeowners may see double digit insurance rate hikes
AccuWeather forecast: Cooling continues today
Coronavirus updates: Dr. Fauci to participate in Cal COVID-19 chat
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows private firefighters being detained in Napa
Show More
Medical journal blasts US leadership's failed COVID-19 response
US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Who won the VP debate: Kamala Harris or Mike Pence?
COVID-19 pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever
More TOP STORIES News