Freedmen's Town Farmers Market was created to save the neighborhood it calls home

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's Freedmen's Town began in 1865 by newly freed slaves from Texas and Louisiana.

It became a home for families back then, and now it is home to a farmers market fighting the area's food desert status, and helping Black and Brown-owned businesses.


Sade Perkins has lived in the neighborhood for several years, but didn't realize how difficult it was to find fresh and affordable food until her car broke down. The nearest grocery store is a 30-minute walk away.

Perkins came up with the idea of a farmers market to bring fresh food options to the area, while also helping Black and Brown-owned businesses. There are dozens of vendors at the market every week with fresh, organic food, clothing, jewelry and art all on display.


The Farmers Market is open every Saturday at 1320 Robin St. from 9am to 2pm. If you want to learn more, check it out on Instagram.
