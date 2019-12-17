ocean conservation

This School Teacher Is a Seahorse Whisperer

Roger Hanson is a 69-year-old retired schoolteacher known as the "seahorse whisperer." Almost every day, the Iowa native drives 80 miles from his home to Long Beach, CA, where the experienced diver has maintained an underwater sanctuary for a rare colony of Pacific seahorses since 2016. Roger has built 11 bio homes for the seahorses, and maintains a log of over 1, 200 dives into the colony. Roger is known as the "polar bear" because he dives without a wet suit which has endeared him to other divers in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachteacherretirementlocalishocean conservation
OCEAN CONSERVATION
Could Sea-Monkeys fight global warming?
Artists paint the picture of ocean conservation on custom art clothing
Man's 300-nautical mile swim highlight's plastic pollution in oceans
French swimmer continues journey through Great Pacific garbage patch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Citizens recount tense moments holding SJ AMBER Alert suspect
DNA testing helps Fremont police solve 1982 cold case murders of 2 teens
Police investigating double-homicide near Vallejo
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
Caught on Camera: Masked woman steals packages
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in Bronx
Show More
4.3-earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties
WATCH IN 60: UPS in business, Warriors win award, new Bachelorette from SF
Car burglary suspect burned after breaking into SJ home
SF Embarcadero Navigation Center set to open
AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way
More TOP STORIES News