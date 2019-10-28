Gear Up For Fall With A Nordstrom Rack Shopping Spree

Shoppers get a surprise fashion consultation and shopping spree from Supermodel Roshumba Williams. As our fashion expert, Roshumba gives tips on colors, fashion trends and designers. Every outfit was sourced for under $100 from head to toe, including accessories at Nordstrom Rack. Sticking to a budget doesn't have to mean passing up on your favorite designers, find your top designers at Nordstrom Rack for up to 70% off! For all your fall fashion designer trends, stop by your local Nordstrom Rack store, and remember what Roshumba told you!