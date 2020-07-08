localish

Get your cup of joe and donate to a good cause at Coffee Closet!

Jake McFarland is autistic. He loves making coffee for his dad.

His parents took notice of his new love of coffee and gave him his own coffee cart in their family record store.


He serves coffee to patrons who come in and the proceeds are donated to local charities in the Philadelphia Area. The cart has become extremely popular due to Jake's personality and he loves serving the coffee.


His mom hopes to grow the cart and employee other young adults with special needs to help them learn important life skills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fyi phillywpviall goodbe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
LOCALISH
Twin Sister Nurses Retire Together After 42 Years of Helping Others
Music teacher performs for empowerment and compassion
People's Choice Beef Jerky donated thousands of bags of beef jerky.
Girl Scouts are helping displaced families during the coronavirus crisis.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Witness describes deadly shooting of Danville doctor
'White Lives Matter' written on Martinez street 3 days after BLM mural vandalized
EXCLUSIVE: Asian family speaks out after being told 'you can't be in this country'
Trump pushes state, local leaders to reopen schools in fall
Coronavirus updates: Most Californians worried about getting COVID-19, poll finds
Show More
Supreme Court sides with Trump in birth control opt-out case
Exclusive look inside Disney World's reopening plan
Epstein's ex-girlfriend bail hearing date set for July 14
Chief Justice Roberts injured head in fall, Court says
Napa Co. braces for second wave of COVID-19 restrictions
More TOP STORIES News