Girls Auto Clinic makes a right turn to add 'she-can-ic' to car-care glossary

UPPER DARBY, PA -- At Girls Auto Clinic in Upper Darby, owner Patrice Banks is challenging traditional gender roles with a car-care center that caters to women -- complete with a salon to get your nails done while you wait.

She was working as an engineer at duPont when she quit her job to become a mechanic.


An admitted 'auto airhead', she felt taken advantage of in her auto repairs over the years, and says she never saw women working as mechanics.

So she went to school at night, worked for free at shops in the area, and branched out on her own four years ago.

She continues to break boundaries with a community of 'she-can-ics', with the emphasis on the word 'can', encouraging women to learn about their cars and support each other along the way.

Girls Auto Clinic Repair Center | Facebook | Instagram
7425 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082

