Girls on the Run: 20 years of helping girls be their best

HOUSTON, Texas -- Girls on the Run Greater Houston started as a dream by Mary T. Callahan. She grew up running, and it played such a big role in her life. But it wasn't until she read an article about the national organization, that she realized how much of a difference running could mean for a young girl.

Fast forward 20 years, and the Houston chapter has changed thousands of lives. The organization is the only national physical activity-based positive youth development program for girls. It is much more than getting girls involved in running and exercise, it helps them manage emotions, resolve conflict, and help others.

You can learn more about Girls on the Run Greater Houston at their website or check them out on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'What the hell is wrong with us?' Newsom condemns recent attacks
Man seen pepper spraying Asian gas station owner arrested
Good Samaritan rescues Asian woman from attack in SJ
Newsom admits to making mistakes in CA's 1st reopening
COVID-19 Diaries: Pandemic life 1 year later
Oakland's Fairyland has reopened, but sold out
Local organization empowers girls of color to become teach leaders
Show More
Advocates urge CA lawmakers to help Asian crime victims
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
LIVE: Big Bear eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
'20/20' special to examine hate crimes against Asian Americans
Calif. adopts first statewide ethnic studies curriculum
More TOP STORIES News