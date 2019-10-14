WATCH
VIDEOS
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side & Friday Free Stuff
I-Team
Localish
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
California
Politics
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Bay Area LIFE
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Halloween Costumes 101
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
Spooky season is here. That means scary movies, haunted houses and of course - creepy costumes. But which costumes will be popular this year?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
halloween
costumes
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home resigns
Police: DUI suspect kills woman, dog asleep in car in Santa Rosa
Calif. first state to mandate later school start times
Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated with Alcatraz canoe journey
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in SF
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Seasonable temps, breezy afternoon
Finalists hope to set record at Half Moon Bay pumpkin weigh-off
Governor Newsom vetoes Lombard St. toll system
Video shows trash truck that ignited deadly Southern California fire
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News