localish

Hanukkah House known around the world for its incredible light display

HOUSTON, Texas -- Every year you'll see thousands of Christmas light events, decorations on neighbors' homes, even displays up at work.

But one father is on a mission to make decorating for Hanukkah more popular.

Philip Grosman started putting out lights for Hanukkah a few years ago at his home in Meyerland, Texas. Over the years it has grown bigger and bigger, with inflatables, wooden dreidels, even giant gelt added to the lawn.

He even has a button so people can listen to Hanukkah music while they enjoy the display. If you want to check it out in person, you can visit the 5100 blk of Carew St, Houston, TX 77096.

You can also check it out on Instagram at www.instagram.com/hanukkahhouse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonholiday lightshanukkahholidayworth the waitfamilyktrkneighborhoodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Drive-thru holiday light show is home to world's largest light tunnel
Sugar Land ballpark shines bright with 3 million lights for holidays
This beloved Tex-Mex restaurant is hard to find, but SO worth it!
Socially distant Santa Claus still coming to town in New Jersey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tahoe shelter-in-place: CA side closed to tourists
1M Californians could lose unemployment benefits day after Christmas
FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn Biden victory
Zodiac cipher sent to Chronicle in 1969 reportedly solved by experts
East Bay dry ice company to transport vaccines for West Coast
CA breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day
Show More
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Zodiac Killer investigation
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass team talks musician COVID relief fund
Bay Area rabbis delivering menorahs as symbols of hope
A mother's dilemma: Pay the bills or buy Christmas presents?
SF's de Young Museum offers virtual art discussions, videos during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News