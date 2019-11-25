Grab 15 of your friends to take on this 10 lb baked potato at Burns BBQ

Roy Burns Sr. opened Burns BBQ in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood in the early 1970s.

His family carries on his rich barbecue legacy to this day, and that's why their motto is "Great BBQ Lives On!"


Thrust into the national spotlight by a 2016 episode of Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown," Burns is famous for its ribs, homemade links and other smoked treats.

And, if you're really hungry, feel free to tackle the 10 pound baked potato, which comes with everything from butter to sausage to brisket and nearly everything in between!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bbqfoodrestaurantbarbecue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect due in court on gun charges related to Orinda shooting
AccuWeather forecast: Cool and breezy today, rain tomorrow
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
Tiffany & Co. sold to French luxury giant for $16 billion
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
49ers make statement in 37-8 win over Packers on Sunday Night Football
Show More
Oakland football player dies after battle with cancer
Activists set up homeless encampment in front of Oakland's City Hall
San Francisco restaurants want police to get tougher on burglaries
Everything to know about the 2019 American Music Awards
Cal Fire sues In-N-Out
More TOP STORIES News