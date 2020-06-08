Canceled school events give these Houston teens opportunity to give back to families in need

HOUSTON, Texas -- Seniors at Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas had to miss out on a lot of big school events like prom, and they didn't have your typical graduation ceremony.

But instead of getting upset, the students have been bonding over giving back.


Several students are volunteering with Small Steps Nurturing Center, an early childhood center that helps families hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teens help the center during the school year by working in the classrooms. But now the high school students are dropping off food donations, and handing out meals to families in need.


If you would like to learn more about Small Steps Nurturing Center, visit ssnc.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhigh schoolcommunity strongmore in commonktrkcovid 19 pandemicfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
WATCH TODAY: State Superintendent to discuss guidance for reopening CA schools
Wife, colleagues grieve Santa Cruz sergeant killed in ambush
Everything we know about suspect arrested for killing Santa Cruz Co. deputy
San Jose mayor rejects push to defund police department
Romney becomes first Republican senator to march in protest
Person shot after man drove vehicle into Seattle protesters, police say
Show More
Thousands protest in SF with message 'silence is violence'
Artists paint Black Lives Matter mural on Oakland street
George Floyd live updates: SJ budget proposal to include police reforms
SF, Alameda counties modify stay-at-home order to allow 'social bubbles'
Watch live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News