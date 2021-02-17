localish

Hospital staff gets a Philly Pretzel thank you after life-saving treatment

By Beccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA -- Dan Dizio, the CEO of Philly Pretzel Factory, nearly died from COVID-19.

He was in a coma for over a month at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, and when he came to, it wasn't guaranteed he could ever walk again.

The rehab team at Jefferson Health's Rehabilitation Hospital nursed him back to health.

Eight months later, Dizio is back to work, back with his family, and he's even back to running now too. But he says he hasn't forgotten the day he got to the rehab center or the team that saved his life.



Dizio later thanked them with pretzel bouquets for Valentine's Day.

