localish inspire

This Houston couple has the secret to nearly 80 years of love!

HOUSTON -- Dr. Thomas Freeman and Clarice Freeman had big dreams and big goals when they first met in 1943.

Since getting married, Dr. Freeman has become a legendary debate coach at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas.

He taught Barbara Jordan, Martin Luther King Jr. and dozens of other iconic leaders and figures.

Clarice became his rock at home, raising the family as her husband traveled to debate tournaments around the world.

When asked if it's tough to be married to someone who argues for a living, Clarice said she doesn't think they've ever had a fight.

The couple believes the real secret to their long marriage is simple - just love your spouse for who they are and respect one another.
