Houston artist creates visual history of COVID-19 through art in three to five words

HOUSTON, Texas -- April Murphy's life as a festival artist came to a sudden stop when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

All of her events around the country were canceled, and her studio was shut down during the stay at home order. But the Houston, Texas artist never thought of giving up and pivoted her perspective through art.

Murphy launched the "Three to Five Words" project, inspired by the snippets of conversations she would hear out on runs or at the store.

She's created dozens of uplifting pieces that reflect emotionally-draining phrases like "Is Rapidly Spreading" and "Is Six Feet Enough."

Murphy also created the poster for the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon.


She ran the race 20 times in the past. Now, she's using that experience to inspire the art of the marathon.

