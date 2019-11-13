localish

How to Create Magical Water Marbled Designs on Silk

Discover the magical art of water marbling on silk! Meaning-Full Art, based in San Pedro, California, helps you realize your inner artist with water marbling classes, where "there are no mistakes, only happy accidents." 26 years ago, Patty Middlebrooks took her first water marbling class and feel in love. "It's so whimsical and so fun and the best part about it was that I couldn't mess up. It all turned out beautifully. I love the colors the pattern and the whimsy of the designs."
Follow Meaning Full Art on social media:

INSTAGRAM: @meaning.full.art
FACEBOOK: @meaningfullart1
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san pedroartmagiclocalish
LOCALISH
These farmers are feeding Philly's homeless, saving the planet with cheese
Amazing service dog can sense his owner's seizures, offer help and comfort
Go ahead and indulge at this Keto-friendly bake shop
People tailgate for hours to eat at Beefmastor Inn in Wilson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
CPUC votes to conduct formal investigation into PG&E outages
Marin Co. woman dies from use of e-cigarettes, officials say
Remains of Korean War vet returned to Bay Area
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
'Frozen 2' effects artist talks making movie magic with ABC7 News
Philly daddy-daughter dance goes viral, catches celebs' attention
Show More
Giants introduce new manager Gabe Kapler
Trump meets with Turkey's Erdogan as impeachment hearings get underway: WATCH LIVE
On The Red Carpet at CMA Awards live from Nashville
Gabe Kapler: 7 things you need to know about new Giants manager
Jeffrey Tumlin selected as new SFMTA director
More TOP STORIES News