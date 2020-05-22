localish

Liven up your virtual meetings with a visit from the cute animals at Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay

By Silvio Carrillo
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Sweet Farm in Half Moon Bay, California has over 100 rescued farm animals available to liven up your company's online meeting.

The nonprofit sanctuary's Goat-2-Meeting program allows you to schedule a meeting with one of their adorable animal ambassadors, including turkeys, pigs, cows, goats, and a llama named Paco!

Schedule your Goat-2-Meeting video call with friends, family, and co-workers with the following options:

FRIENDS & FAMILY OPTIONS
20 minute Virtual Private Tour | $65 donation for up to six people. This tour will highlight a few animal ambassadors and areas of the farm and is great for parties, happy hours and family events

20 minute Virtual Group Tour | $100 donation for 15 people. This tour will highlight a few animal ambassadors and areas of the farm and is great for parties, happy hours and family events

Please note: They will send you a GoToMeeting link to join your tour! They count "people" as connections to the online meeting.

CORPORATE OPTIONS

10-minute Corporate Meeting Cameo | $100 donation for unlimited guests. They'll call in to your meeting and bring smiles to your co-workers faces!

25-minute Corporate Meeting Virtual Tour | $250 donation for unlimited guests. They'll call in and show you and your co-workers around the farm!

25-minute VIP Meeting Tour | $750 donation for unlimited guests. This tour with the executive director to give you a very special view of the farm.

Please note: Corporate tours will be asked to provide your video conference meeting link. They can use the platform of your choosing.

Get more information on Goat-2-Meeting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
half moon baykgogoatcowanimal rescuecoronavirus californiacoronavirusanimallocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
A sweet ice cream surprise at your front door!
Dine11 is feeding families in need
Plan your family's fire escape
Meet 4 sisters brewing some of the best beer in town!🍻
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom says new rules for CA churches in the works
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Memorial Day Weekend activities: What's allowed and what's not amid COVID-19 crisis
Suspects taken into custody after destructive chase in LA
SF summer camps to reopen next month amid COVID-19, mayor says
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
See's reopens San Francisco, Los Angeles candy kitchens
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus updates: Solano Co. reopens dine-in restaurants, shopping malls
CHP sees spike in 100-mph speeding tickets
Kimmel, Hart surprise Philadelphia nurse with $10K
More TOP STORIES News