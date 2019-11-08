Hugo Ortega's journey from dishwasher to renowned chef

Hugo Ortega's name is well-known in Houston. He's the executive chef and co-owner at four top local restaurants - Hugo's, Backstreet Café, Xochi and Caracol.

Last year, he won Best Chef of the Southwest at the prestigious James Beard Awards. But he never forgets his roots.

Growing up in rural Mexico, he herded 300 goats and learned to grind corn for masa. Ortega credits his grandmother with being the primary influence on his traditional Mexican cuisine.
