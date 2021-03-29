Indulge at Lucettegrace for Tasty Treats

Raleigh, NC -- At lucettegrace, you can find a nice lunch, but also any treat to fix your sweet tooth. This pastry shop located in downtown Raleigh has been around for 6 years. It is the favorite for many regulars and there is no shortage in whatever it is you are looking for. Chef and owner, Daniel Benjamin, has taken inspiration from his schooling and travels to open up lucettegrace, which is named after his two daughters. Daniel strives to keep tradition in what a pastry shop should be, but doesnt hesitate to look outside of the box and experiment with new ingredients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Canada pauses AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for under 55
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
Jurors shown witness video at ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death: LIVE
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Bay Area counties gear up for vaccine eligibility expansion
'Pandemic doctors' speak out about war against COVID-19 in Trump admin
Texas teen paralyzed in crash standing with help of Exoskeleton
Show More
Press secretary Jen Psaki talks vaccine supply, anti-Asian hate
COVID vaccines found highly effective in real-world CDC study
'Captain Underpants' spin-off pulled for 'passive racism'
San Rafael elementary students return to in-person learning
Sex trafficking crimes brought against Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend
More TOP STORIES News