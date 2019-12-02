ice cream

Is This the World's Spiciest Ice Cream?

A snack of ice and fire! This North Carolina ice cream shop serves up one of the hottest desserts ever!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
angiernorth carolinaeating contestdessertsbite sizelocalishice cream
ICE CREAM
Caught on camera: Woman burglarizes popular ice cream shop in SF
WATCH: Ice-cream bandits raid freezer during open house
SF ice cream shop vandalized for 2nd time
Newark restaurant turns classic churro into Instagram-worthy dessert
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet weather creates travel headache for many Bay Area residents
AccuWeather forecast: Storm weakens today and tomorrow
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Ghost Ship victims honored on 3rd anniversary of deadly Oakland fire
Concord police shoot, kill man who they believe seriously injured his elderly parents
2 dead, 5 injured after crash on Highway 101 in San Jose
Show More
Lights back on for thousands in Santa Clara affected by damaged power lines
Harry Potter play opens in SF to sold-out crowd
Steve Bullock is ending his presidential campaign
Active power line lands on man's car in windy San Francisco
Storm causes cancellations, delays at SFO
More TOP STORIES News