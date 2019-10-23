'It' Pop-Up Spooks Chicago

If you're looking for spooky, one Chicago bar has "It"!

Pennywise, the disturbed clown who stars in the "It" universe, is taking over Replay Lincoln Park this Halloween season.

The North Side bar transformed into Pennywise's playground with several surprise scares, in addition to the obvious - including blood dripping down the windows.

Artist Luis Colindres, part of the team that spent around two weeks getting everything ready, said fans can even visit the house featured on the silver screen.

Replay owner Mark Kwiatkowski compared the pop-up to a "haunted house, almost, for adults--with booze."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E moving forward with planned shutoffs in parts of Bay Area
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Oakland A's make $85M offer on Coliseum site
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
WATCH IN 60: Power shutoff preps, Red Flag Warning, Verizon comes with Disney+
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Disneyland
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning to go into effect this afternoon
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
Man turns giant pumpkin into boat
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
STUDY: Young drivers using Snapchat while driving
More TOP STORIES News