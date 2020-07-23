LOS ANGELES -- Four-time NFL Pro-Bowler and punter for the Los Angeles Rams Johnny Hekker shares his go-to spots and favorite restaurants while quarantined in his Thousand Oaks, California home.
"During the quarantine, our saving grace has been to get outside and go on some socially-distant walks in the Thousand Oaks area," said Hekker. "The Wildwood Trails are close to my house. Also the Santa Monica Mountains are full of great vistas and places to see to fight being inside all day."
Hekker is an avid chef who enjoys cooking meals for his family at home. When not cooking, some of his favorite take-out restaurants are Establos Meat Market and Taqueria in Thousand Oaks, Toppers Pizza in Simi Valley and Joi Café in Westlake Village. Hekker also shared a few of things he'd like to do with family after the pandemic is no longer a significant threat.
"I'm jonesing to eat a nice meal in Malibu, something 'pinkie-up' is always nice," Hekker said. "And I can't wait to take my son to Disneyland. Once that's up and running, we're gonna get up there and take my son for his first visit."
LA Rams player Johnny Hekker shares local favorites during quarantine
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News