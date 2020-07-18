Katy mom fulfills "Imagineer" dream with makeshift Disney ride in backyard

KATY, Texas -- "Welcome to the world-famous Jungle Cruise!"

The Stuckey family in Katy, Texas, was disappointed when Disney parks shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But after watching another family's viral video where they recreated some of the Disney World experience, the Stuckeys were inspired to make their ride in the backyard!

Clint Stuckey captured everything all on his iPhone as his family used items they already had and an inflatable boat to recreate the Jungle Cruise ride.

Disney World reopened some of its parks on July 11, 2020, and the Stuckey family said they can't wait to go back soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katydisneyabc13 plus katyabc13 plusall goodktrkdisney worldlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ residents' surprise baby shower for postal worker goes viral
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Rep. John Lewis remembered for legacy of 'good trouble'
WATCH TOMORROW: Celebs host 'AIDS Walk: Live at Home'
SF family concerned over lack of resources for distance learning
Bay Area Superintendents react to Gov. Newsom's new school guidelines
Sonoma Raceway driver explains why mask regulation is unsafe
Show More
Newsom announces which CA school districts can reopen in the fall
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
COVID-19 testing continues after state issues new guidelines amid backlog
Voice of SF Giants, Jon Miller, previews 2020 MLB season -- 'With Authority'
UCSF doctors, nurses help Navajo Nation's COVID crisis
More TOP STORIES News