localish

Katy restauranteur lends helping hand to struggling eateries

KATY, TX -- Phat Eatery near Houston is a hot spot for foodies. The Malaysian street food restaurant has been wildly successful since it first opened in Asian Town in Katy, Texas, almost two years ago.

But this year presented a challenge that owner Alex Au-Yeung never expected. When the pandemic struck, he began feeling the effects immediately. He saw neighboring restaurants in Asian Town also beginning to struggle, so he began to look for ways they could survive together. He created an online menu and delivery system to help a Chinese barbecue restaurant next door. He began selling dumplings made by another family-owned restaurant. He purchased bottles of sauce from a local hot sauce shop and gave them away to his customers.

While helping locally-owned businesses, Phat Eatery has also made it a mission to give back to the community amid the pandemic!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katyfoodabc13 plus katyabc13 plusall goodbe localish houstonktrkabc13 plus fulshearrestaurantlocalish
LOCALISH
Cleaning up the debris from COVID-19 one block at a time
13-year-old turns bow ties into big business
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
Couple creates custom-made obstacle courses for backyards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U.S., Bay Area health experts call for second COVID-19 shutdown
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
'I'm afraid now for my son:' SF Armenian school vandalized overnight
SF restaurant owner uses N-word, faces fierce backlash
In 1st MLB game with new extra-inning rule, A's slam Angels
Did this Bay Area man deserve millions in COVID-19 PPP loans?
Here's how unemployed broke barriers to get EDD benefits
Show More
Parties blamed for skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in Oakland
Bay Area lawmaker wants 2nd shelter-in-place order
OC's oldest Jane Doe cold case murder solved after 52 years
Can't wear a face mask? You now need a doctor's note as proof in SF
Coronavirus updates: 2nd Alameda Co. Sheriff's Department employee dies of COVID-19 complications
More TOP STORIES News