Kid starts unique small business cleaning graves

Otsego, Mich. -- "Nobody should ever have that dirty of a headstone."

This Michigan boy has started his own unique business this summer...cleaning graves! Navene Town is turning heads with his business 'Navene Cleans Headstones' which charges only $20 to clean dirty headstones.


