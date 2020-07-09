Klein Oak Coach Jason Glenn gives inspiring speech about race in America to his football players

SPRING, Texas -- Klein Oak coach Jason Glenn only planned to speak to his players for two or three minutes, but his message in the wake of George Floyd's death turned into a much longer discussion about faith, love, and kindness.

The video of his speech has racked up millions of views on social media!

"Your skin color, your race, your religion - that won't divide us...We have to love one another." Coach Glenn encouraged his players to listen to one another, respect one another, and understand.

An All-American player at Texas A&M, and later a player and coach in the NFL, Glenn returned to the high school level to make a real difference in players' lives.

He's sure that his path led him to this moment, to help his players cope and forge a new path of understanding. He tells us the purpose of his football program is "to raise great young men."

If you would like to watch the entire speech, check it out on Facebook below.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springblack lives mattereducationhigh schoolmore in commonfootballktrksportsgood newsrace in americalocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
WATCH TODAY: 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
Vallejo PD says Sean Monterrosa was shot in back of head by officer
Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid
Seoul mayor missing, his phone turned off, search underway
Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records today
Show More
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
EXCLUSIVE: Asian family speaks out after being told 'you can't be in this country'
AccuWeather forecast: Breezes back off, warming trend begins today
Experts talk psychology behind recent videos showing people behaving badly
Here's what could look like when Santa Rosa students head back to school
More TOP STORIES News