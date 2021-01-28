localish

Legendary Texas oyster family opens waterfront seafood spot

When Johnny Halili first started Prestige Oysters in the 1970s, he had just one boat - and a plan to achieve the American Dream. After immigrating to the U.S. from Albania, he worked for years as a deckhand in Louisiana before finally buying a boat, the Lady Katherine, and creating his own success as a shrimper and oysterman. Today, Prestige Oysters is one of the largest oyster distributors in the country, running to processing plants and 100 boats stretching from Texas to Maryland. The family-run company is also leading the industry in sustainable oyster harvesting, placing oyster shells and rock back into the Gulf of Mexico to help create new reefs. Last year, Prestige Oysters launched a new venture, opening destination restaurant Pier 6 in San Leon, Texas. Diners at the waterfront spot will enjoy a "tide to table" menu, complete with fresh oysters just harvested from the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, check out pier6seafood.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san leonseafoodktrkrestaurantsbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Why hot chocolate bombs are taking over the internet
Artist creates Delaware Street Art Trail mural to inspire unity, hope
YouTuber uses her platform to empower girl gamers
One Napa family brings Disney-inspired pandemic project to new heights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waves of moderate to heavy rain continue in Bay Area
Rain impacting SF businesses preparing to reopen
AccuWeather forecast: Storm continues today, drier beginning tomorrow
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Storm timeline: More rain, chance of thunder across Bay Area
Old computer systems add to EDD delays
Show More
Bay Area public transit agencies to get federal funds
COVID-19 updates: Blue Shield to create vaccine administration network
42-year-old Napa Co. supervisor under fire for getting vaccine
Blizzard warning in Lake Tahoe until Friday
Bay Area man charged with stockpiling weapons, explosives
More TOP STORIES News