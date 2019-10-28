Let Your Worries Drift Away at the Fresno Water Lantern Festival

By Tim Sarquis
Thousands came together to enjoy good food, good music and a chill atmosphere while letting go of life's anxieties. At the Fresno Water Lantern Festival, the community can enjoy food and games, while celebrating life, love and new beginnings.

The event starts off as a music and food truck festival, where the public can bring their own chairs and blankets, grab some food and enjoy games while listening to live music. There are also lantern decorating stations to decorate lanterns. Lanterns are decorated for different reasons, but some dedicate their lanterns to loved ones who have passed, life goals, messages of hope or celebrating life. Then, right after sunset, lanterns are launched into the water.

Event coordinator Lindsay Struthers says it's a way to bring the community together. "It connects other people who have shared in the same loss. It creates a connection between them. It's a really positive event."

To learn more about the Water Lantern Festival and where it's heading next click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E says its power lines may have started 2 wildfires in Lafayette
Kincade Fire wedding photo goes viral
Kincade Fire doubles overnight; Some residents allowed to return
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Sonoma County Kincade Fire: Evacuation centers, donations and other resources
PG&E turns power back on for some cities ahead of 3rd possible outage
Deadline Approaching for 2017 Fire Victims in Napa County
Show More
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Freeway in Los Angeles, destroying homes
Woman charged in connection with boyfriend's suicide
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
Worker left dangling after platform crashes into skyscraper
Popeyes fried chicken sandwich to return Sunday
More TOP STORIES News