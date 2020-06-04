Boardgame pizza boxes, luxury car deliveries, and more! LI pizza joint gets creative during pandemic

FARMINGDALE, New York -- Long Island's Main Street Pizza Company always pushed the boundaries when it comes to getting creative with their pizza flavors.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, owner David Fabrizi wanted to give families not just a delicious pizza that they ordered, but also a way to have some fun while spending the majority of their time at home.
"Once the virus started we had to adjust and do some different things, so we came up with some ideas," said Fabrizi. "Some of our stuff includes board game boxes and having our pizza delivery in luxury exotic cars as well as our alcohol ice pops and our alcohol slushies to-go. We just really started letting the creative juices flow."
They sell two variations of the board game pizza boxes. One that's directed for people who have kids and the other geared toward adults. Not only do the board game boxes keep customers ordering from the Main Street Pizza Company, but their out of the box pizza flavors as well.
They still serve the classics such as the traditional Sicilian and Grandma pies, but they also experiment with new flavors. One of their crowd favorites is the "Big Mac" pie, which comes with beef, cheese, special sauce, lettuce, and even pickles!
In addition to keeping everyone at home entertained, the Main Street Pizza Company has given back to healthcare workers on the front lines with programs that encourage the community to give back.
They have donated to hospitals all across Long Island and have launched a program where for every pizza you buy they will match that pie and donate one to healthcare workers in need.
"We've put a lot of hard work and hours and time away from our family into this business," said Fabrizi. "I think we have learned that you know during hard times, the hard times don't last, but hard people do. We're really grateful that we can see some positivity at the end."
---------
