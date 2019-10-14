school

Lluvia y Fuego Mariachi School Connects Students To A Rich Musical Tradition

Lluvia y Fuego Mariachi School teaches younger generations the songs and harmonies of Mariachi and helps build confidence for young musicians. Students say they feel happy playing with each other because the Mariachi songs remind them of their childhood. Many students begin playing their instruments as early as six years old. Students perform every weekend at different local events or for private events.



For more information visit: lluviayfuego.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyschoolmusiclocalish
SCHOOL
Calif. first state to mandate later school start times
Football team helps manager with spina bifida score TD
Maine students suspended over alleged rapist note
Girl denied school picture because of hairstyle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPUC sanctions PG&E over power outages
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Video of detectives confronting Tiffany Li with evidence shown to jurors
Newsom demands PG&E compensate customers affected by shutoffs
NC deputy saves Halloween for little boy after fire
Complimentary mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in SF
Police: DUI suspect kills woman, dog asleep in car in Santa Rosa
Show More
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home resigns
Calif. first state to mandate later school start times
Thousands of scooters to hit San Francisco city streets
Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrated with Alcatraz canoe journey
2,175 pound pumpkin wins Half Moon Bay weigh-off
More TOP STORIES News