NORTHPORT, New York -- During the holidays, many New Yorkers would watch a show on Broadway or attend a holiday performance, however with Broadway still dark, artists have had to sit and wait it out.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, live performances have become a joy of the past.
With no end in sight, many shows have canceled or postponed during December, one Long Island dance school has made it their mission to figure out a way to perform the holiday classic 'The Nutcracker'.
Long Island's Posey School of Dance has figured out a way to keep the tradition of performing the ballet by coordinating small excerpts from the show on an outside stage at the Vanderbilt Museum.
"I was so excited because I thought we weren't going to be able to do it with everything going on," said Olivia Puglisi, Dancer. "It was a nice breath of air to be able to perform with my friends again."
Related: Kick off the holiday season at this spectacular drive-thru light display with over one million lights
Kimberly Wagner, Posey School of Dance Director, contacted many places before she found a space to perform at the Vanderbilt Museum.
The set up worked out perfectly since the museum is hosting a winter walk on the grounds as well as a light show for December.
Related: For over 160 years this winter wonderland has been the largest Christmas store on Long Island
"I think for the dancer, it's also about working together and having a chance to feed off of each other's energy, said Wagner. "It kicks off the holiday season, and it is just such a special time for everybody."
'The Nutcracker' excerpts from the Posey School of Dance can be seen every Friday throughout December at the Vanderbilt Museum's holiday outdoor event 'Bright Lights'.
----------
Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram
Long Island's Posey School of Dance performs 'The Nutcracker' from a distance
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News