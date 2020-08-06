LA Rams player shares his favorite go-to spots during quarantine

LOS ANGELES -- From Joe's Cafe in the valley for breakfast to a secret hiking trail made for some serious training, Los Angeles Rams player John Johnson, who is a safety for the Rams, shares some of his go-to spots in Los Angeles during the quarantine."I actually recently just found this spot up in Sylmar. The hike is unbelievable, it's so uphill," said Johnson. "It's so steep. It's not for beginners."He's been hiking, playing tennis, and even swimming to stay active and in shape for the upcoming football season. Johnson says he's most looking forward to being back on the field and contributing as a team player, adding that this is going to be a big year for him.Joe's Cafe 17823 Chatsworth St. Granada Hills, CA 91344.