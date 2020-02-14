Sibling trio takes Norteño music world by storm

HOUSTON, Texas -- There's a talented sibling trio from Houston known as Los Luzeros de Rioverde.

Siblings Yaxeni, 14, Ricardo, 11, and Ailyn Rivera, 7, have released three albums and travel the country, playing Norteño music for audiences of thousands.

It was YouTube that first helped them develop a huge following. Their mom started posting videos of the kids performing and they went viral, with one video getting 20 million views.

The siblings not only sing, but play their instruments at the same time.

On July 4, 2020, Los Luzeros de Rioverde will be performing as part of the city's virtual Freedom Over Texas celebration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmusicktrkfreedom over texaslocalish show (lsh)virallocalishhispanic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health experts: Don't let your guard down this July 4th weekend
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
Sonoma Co. bracing for large crowds July 4th weekend
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
4th of July warning: Fireworks and hand sanitizer not a good mix
CA congresswoman calls for independent investigation into soldier's disappearance
Show More
'We opened the floodgate': Doctor on CA COVID-19 cases
At Mount Rushmore, Trump announces plans for vast statue park
COVID-19 pandemic threatens to close several Latino businesses in SF's Mission District
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
Half Moon Bay, Pacifica close beaches through holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News