Lottie's Pub Celebrates 85 Years as Quintessential Chicago Bar

Lottie's Pub is it one of the oldest bars in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood and a true keeper of the neighborhood's history.

"This is a dying breed corner bar in the middle of the neighborhood in Chicago. Once upon a time, they were on every corner. But you know, with gentrification and what not, they're almost all gone," said Lottie's Owner Mark Domitrovich.

Lottie's Pub is celebrating 85 years in the city.

Domitrovich said, "If you really want to see what a corner bar in Chicago looks like, I think this is the way to go for sure."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
Oakland football player fighting for his life after cancer spreads
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
New transcripts in impeachment inquiry reveal more about block of Ukraine aid
Kaepernick's reps call audible, workout moved at last minute
9-year-old on track to graduate from university in December
Arizona man extradited in 1979 killing of Bay Area woman
Show More
2 injured, 13 displaced after crews put out blaze in Castro District
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell sidelined for 2 weeks after thumb injury
Hillsborough heiress murder trial: Tiffany Li found not guilty
See how Colin Kaepernick performed in his NFL workout
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
More TOP STORIES News