Morris Animal Inn: Luxury pet resort gives dogs and cats the royal treatment

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey -- Morris Animal Inn, a family-owned pet resort in Morristown, New Jersey, has been welcoming and giving pets the full royal treatment since the 1960s.
The internationally recognized facility, which has been passed down through four generations, has been designed with the amenities you would expect from a five-star hotel.
From indoor and outdoor play areas, state-of-the-art grooming salon, and swimming pools, the Morris Animal Inn makes pets of all sizes feel at home.
"Everything is customizable. If your pet is at home and has a certain routine, we can mimic that here and they feel they're at home," said Debora Montgomery, Marketing Manager at Morris Animal Inn.
The resort, dedicated to providing pets with the special care they need, stepped up in these times of crisis to assist essential and frontline workers.
"We were able to provide our services to those who needed it the most in times of need. They are working very long days and we jumped at the opportunity to adjust our schedules to serve them," said Kristen Hedderich, Director of pet care operations.
Realizing the constantly changing routines and work schedules of their clients, the team at Morris Animal Inn has extended its services to Saturday.
Offering clients two hours of continuous playtime on Saturdays, allowing pet parents to run errands while ensuring their pets get the exercise and excitement they need.
"Just like so many small business owners, we've been tasked to reinvent the wheel during this time. Here pets are family and we need to be here for them," Hedderich said.
