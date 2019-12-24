This Christmas Lights Show Has Been a Tradition for More Than Half a Century!

If you're looking for a holiday light show, we've got a great FREE one for you.

The Christmas Light Show at Macy's in Center City, Philadelphia is a holiday tradition for Philadelphians that dates back more than half-century!


The store is in the historic Wanamaker building and the show has more than 100,000 lights. The light show is accompanied by live music from the famous Wanamaker Organ.
