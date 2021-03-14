Making a Difference With Different Jewelry

By Patrick Nagle
Knightdale, NC -- Tara Locklear is a jeweler and artist that is making a difference with different jewelry. From her upbringing, friends, and culture, Tara has been heavily influenced by the skating world and what skateboards mean to people. With such a rich history, a used skateboard can tell a lot in where it had been. Tara is taking those used boards and creating something creative and unique for all to enjoy. In her early career, Tara had been working in the corporate world and felt a void. Now, she has found her passion and is creating new works of art every single day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows man save older woman during SF carjacking
SJ community rallies to stop hate against Asian-Americans
GOP senator says he would have felt unsafe if Capitol riot involved BLM, antifa
Bay Area brewery releases 'No More TIERS' upon reopening
Daylight saving time starts today: What to know
Our America: Women Forward
Show More
Italy prepares for Easter lockdown as COVID cases grow exponentially
Reaction to CoCo, Sonoma counties moving into red tier Sunday
89-year-old gets COVID vaccine so he can get back to dancing
Danville officer on leave after 2nd shooting in 3 years
12-year-old prodigy set to attend college, plans to land job at NASA
More TOP STORIES News