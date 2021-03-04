localish pets

Meet NYC's only duck celebrity

NEW YORK -- Zaida Pugh was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, but her best friend, Forky is the one turning heads. Originally bought for a video shoot, Forky was going to be abandoned on the streets of New York before Zaida swooped in to save him.

Today, the inseparable pair can be seen everywhere from the subway to the local bodega, getting odd looks and comments from people passing by, but Zaida and Forky don't let that bother them.


"It's really good you know because some people go through stress. You don't know what other people are going through. Some people see Forky and say, what the hell and start laughing. You know it just takes that one moment... I'm not saying Forky's changing the whole entire world, but to know that he's changing a little portion of the world, it means a lot."

Forky has become a minor celebrity in Brooklyn, bringing smiles and joy to everyone they meet.


Follow Forky on Instagram: @Forkytheduck
Click here for more amazing animal stories!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkduckpetsall goodanimalslocalish petslocalish
LOCALISH PETS
Welcome to the colorful world of competitive creative dog grooming!
Students design device to help paralyzed dog walk
Photographer turns photos of shelter dogs into digital art to promote adoption
This adorable squirrel is taking over the internet!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning
California Dreaming: Reimagining child care in the Golden State
Rain to move into the Bay Area starting Friday night
CA to loosen tier requirements as vaccines reach vulnerable areas
All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in CA
Newsom in talks with MLB on returning fans to stadiums
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
Show More
SkyStar Observation Wheel in Golden Gate Park reopens
Why SF isn't in orange tier despite strong COVID-19 numbers
Video shows attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
﻿Blue Shield meets with local counties to discuss vaccine allocation
AccuWeather forecast: Sunshine is back today, several chances of rain begin tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News