localish inspire

Jonah's Hands: This 11-Year-Old Crochet Prodigy Will Inspire You

LaCrosse, Wis. -- This Wisconsin boy taught himself how to crochet at the age of 5. Since then, he's been hooked on crocheting and giving back.

"I gave him some yarn and he had the hook and then I left for a while. And I thought I'd come back to a ball of yarn and a big mess. And I came back to a nicely done dishcloth," says his mom, Jennifer Larson.


Jonah started his own business called Jonah's Hands, where he crochets beautiful items and donates part of the proceeds to charity, including the orphanage from which he was adopted as an infant.

GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspireevergreencool kidslocalish show (lsh)feel goodlocalish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Oakland skater creates skate club for plus-size people
Meet the 15-year-old weightlifter setting records
Burn victim becomes beauty pageant contestant
UPS Driver Goes Viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in CA
Tsunamis may strike Hawaii after huge Pacific quake: Agency
California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning
CA to loosen tier requirements as vaccines reach vulnerable areas
Rain to move into the Bay Area starting Friday night
Pixar releases 2 short films on YouTube to support AAPI community
Texas ICU nurse says she's scared of no mask mandate
Show More
Officer was on George Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes: Prosecutors
Newsom in talks with MLB on returning fans to stadiums
California Dreaming: Reimagining child care in the Golden State
Can UV light products kill COVID-19?
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
More TOP STORIES News