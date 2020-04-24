localish

Meet the animal caretaker working alone at CPS' 'farm school' during the lockdown

CHICAGO -- Shane Blake has been a community member at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences since he started volunteering with animals at age 8.

Now as a staff member - and a 2015 graduate from the school - Blake is the only person on campus keeping the farm running.

"I come here every morning and afternoon," Blake said. "I keep an eye on (the animals)."

From cleaning animal pens and feeding animals to collecting eggs and milking the dairy cow, he takes care of everything on the small farm.

With Illinois schools shut down for the rest of the year, Blake's solo work will likely continue for months.

The school itself is subject to the same restrictions as the rest of CPS schools. Teachers are operating entirely remotely, which creates an extra challenge for a school with an emphasis on hands-on learning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomt. greenwoodcowhigh schoolagriculturecoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoshelter in placeanimalsfarminglocalish
LOCALISH
From props to face shields!
These cookie kits help kids cope with quarantine
we check in with former ABC bachelor colton underwood about recovering from coronavirus and his commitment to helping others
a pregnant woman who survived COVID-19 tells us her experience and what you should know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch NFL Draft on ABC: 49ers, Vegas Raiders 1st round picks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Newsom announces change to stimulus check payments in CA
SF to expand testing to communities hit hard by COVID-19
3 senior citizens robbed in SF, one looking for Good Samaritans who saved her
EXCLUSIVE: Fremont extending COVID-19 testing site for another week
NFL Draft 2020: Where to watch and how it'll work as 'virtual' event
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Bridge toll to remain at $6 all day, everyday amid COVID-19 pandemic
Will movie theaters survive the COVID-19 pandemic? Local cinemas speak out
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Woman accused of spitting on person after social distancing dispute
More TOP STORIES News