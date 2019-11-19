Mold-A-Rama Machines Keep Pumping Out Classic Souvenirs

Nearly 60 years after they were created by a Chicago inventor, Mold-A-Rama machines can still be found all of the city - and the country - molding souvenirs in under a minute.

Chicago-based inventor J.H. "Tike" Miller premiered the first version at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair.

While other antique machines may have gone out of business or style, you'll still find a Mold-A-Rama at most major Chicagoland tourism sites.

Next to Chicago's Museum of Science & Industry's chicken hatchery, you'll find molds of baby chicks. Molds of 13 different animals can be found at locations around the Brookfield Zoo, with nearly as many at the Lincoln Park Zoo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomuseumstechnologylocalishtoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Growing up during Fremont's population boom
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Orinda City Council to vote on short-term rental ban
Faces of Fremont: Nonprofit develops low-income housing for homeless
Kaepernick's attorney calls NFL workout a 'publicity stunt'
Show More
North Bay on edge with possible PG&E outage week before Thanksgiving
Jail time doesn't satisfy contractor fraud victims
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
WATCH IN 60: Possible PG&E outages, Ann Coulter to visit Cal, most expensive zip code
2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy 29 in Calistoga
More TOP STORIES News