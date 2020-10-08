localish

Molina's Cantina is the oldest family-run restaurant in Houston!

HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston restaurant institution is celebrating 79 years in the community.

It was back in 1941 that Raul Molina Sr. and his wife Mary opened their first restaurant on West Gray Street. Now, his three grandsons run the business. The longtime employees have also had a big impact on the restaurant.

A waiter came up with the idea for "Jose's Dip" - chile con queso blended with spicy taco meat. It is now one of the restaurant's most popular orders.

If you would like to learn more about Molina's, visit their website molinascantina.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhoustonfoodktrkrestaurantlocalishmy go tohispanic heritage
LOCALISH
What is forest bathing?
Would you try crawfish ice cream?
A grooming service that keeps your pet calm and clean on wheels
With 'One-Click', you can register to vote in Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A viewer's guide to Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court hearings
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Lindsey Graham's Dem challenger raises record-breaking $57 million
Trump's campaign sees alarming drop in support among seniors
Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket
Napa Valley returning to normalcy after destructive Glass Fire
1 dead, security guard in custody after shooting at Denver protest
Show More
2 charged in alleged Michigan plots served in US Marines
Striking nurses in Alameda hold vigil for peers who died of COVID-19
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Live updates: Glass Fire is 90% contained in North Bay
East Bay restaurant owners frustrated after county delays indoor dining
More TOP STORIES News