Smile South Central organization helps bring art to local neighborhoods with murals.

" If we can help a younger generation by showing love...and give our time to help out...it teaches them to be like that later in life," he told Localish.
Septerhed is one of the muralists with Smile South Central, a grassroots group that brings art to Los Angeles neighborhoods.
"A lot of kids don't have the same opportunities as other kids. It's a human right to be shown love and compassion," Septerhed shared.
If you would like to buy a t-shirt to help send kids and teens some holiday joy, visit ABC7's apparel shop.