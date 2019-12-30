National Archery Champion Is Only Sixteen

Dallas Jones became the first African American archery champion in 2017 and has not looked back since. His next goal is to one day be an Olympian, to keep up with his journey visit www.dallasjonesarchery.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teensportslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ruling postponed in evacuation order for Oakland moms
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Caltrans clears homeless out of Concord Park & Ride
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose
Vigil held for teens who died in Pleasanton crash on Christmas
Show More
Raiders clear out lockers after final season in Oakland
Tow truck driver nearly killed by out-of-control SUV
AccuWeather forecast: Drying trend
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
Ringing in the New Year: Events around the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News