NC Zoo helps Polar Bear conservation

By Patrick Nagle
Asheboro, NC -- The NC Zoo is a wonderful place to see many animals and the polar bear is one of its main attractions.

With its popularity, the NC Zoo has become an ambassador for the polar bear and has teamed up with the 'polar bear international' to help spread awareness. There have been efforts to help increase the population of polar bears in the wild.


Nakita and his friends are not able to contribute to the repopulation of the polar bear habitat, but they are here to help people understand that there are things we can do to make a change.
