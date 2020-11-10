Fig & Lily Garden has incorporated heated igloos to serve clients this Winter

By Miguel Amaya
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey -- The global pandemic has forced local businesses like Fig & Lily Garden in Morristown, New Jersey to improvise in order to stay in business.

The restaurant, which specializes in contemporary Mediterranean food, has incorporated heated plastic igloos, which have allowed them to continue serving their clients in a safe and socially distanced environment.

"This was something new for us to figure out. Bringing business in the COVID situation was something we did not know what to do and we started to think what we needed to do," said Ramazan Taylan, owner of Fig & Lily Garden.

The challenges of the pandemic, which caught the restaurant by surprise, forced Taylan and his team to find innovative solutions to continue to serve clients their signature dishes and authentic recipes.

Related: Soup Kitchen 411 is feeding the hungry and supporting local businesses

The igloos, which have two windows and a door, are kept opened to allow ventilation to flow within the igloos.

"We want to keep our business, but we also want to make sure we can guarantee the safety of our clients," said Taylan.

Taylan takes great pride in the service provided at Fig & Lily Garden and hopes that residents can come out safely to enjoy their cuisine while supporting local businesses.

"We will get through this together and we will survive it all together," said Taylan

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morristownnew jerseycommunity journalistcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirus helpin our backyardcoronavirusbe localish new yorkwabcpandemiclocalishmy go tobe localishsmall business survivalcovid 19small businessfoodwinterrestaurantrestaurantsoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Biden vows to 'get right to work' despite Trump resistance
Benicia police patrol vehicle hits, kills pedestrian
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
SF rolls back reopening plans, eliminating indoor dining
LIST: 2020 Veterans Day events happening in Bay Area
Show More
SJ residents report 'coyote crisis' after several pets attacked
Contra Costa County returns to COVID-19 red tier
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
More TOP STORIES News