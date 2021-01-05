localish

Nonprofit helps feed undocumented families in need during the pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- During the pandemic, the nonprofit No Us Without You has been feeding more than 1,000 undocumented families each week.

Co-founder Damian Diaz said this nonprofit specifically helps back-of-house workers.

"We're talking porters, dishwashers, line cooks, prep cooks, we've also extended our help to street vendor and cleaning crews from different hotels," said Diaz.

They hand out items in Downtown Los Angeles' Arts District, providing food, pantry items, diapers and wipes.

"Each family gets a box of food that helps sustain their family of four to five for up to a week," said Diaz.

Diaz created No You Without Us in March right when the pandemic hit, when he felt like the undocumented community was being left out in a time of need.

"We jumped into action and we got 10 families fed for the first week. And now eight months later, we're about 1,300 families with the help of our team behind me," said Diaz.

Everyone receiving food has already been vetted through a questionnaire confirming that they can't receive any federal relief.

No Us Without You

Instagram: @nouswithoutyou
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcall goodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Muralist gives back with his art
Boarded up storefront becomes canvas for street artists
Recreate famous works of art at home
This art museum encourages you to touch the art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA's equity focus causing some vaccine delays, health sec. says
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
2 NorCal counties switch tiers
US to require negative COVID-19 test for int'l air travelers
Fact check: Impeachment alone wouldn't ban Trump from 2024 run
Mass vaccination sites opening in CA
Feds considering sedition, conspiracy charges for Capitol rioters
Show More
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he will guest-host on 'Jeopardy!'
182 arrested during underground parties in LA area, LASD says
Sacramento PD, FBI prepare for potential inauguration protests
COVID-19 updates: Death toll reaches 30,000 in Calif.
More TOP STORIES News