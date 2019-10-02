Nuyorican Poets Café Gives Voice to Rising Artists

NEW YORK CITY -- In 1973, in a living room in the East Village, a collection of Latino poets, playwrights and musicians founded an iconic New York institution.

More than 40 years later, the Nuyorican Poets Café is still one of the hottest venues in the city.

"This is the soul of New York City," says open mic host Caridad de la Luz. "This is where the truth gets told."

This award-winning venue is a coveted stage for storytellers, emcees, musicians and competitive poetry slam competitions.

Though initially founded for unsung Puerto Rican artists in the city, the scope of the art it showcases has expanded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagenew york citylocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
LIVE: Thousands expected to say farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
LIVE | Vintage WWII plane crashes in fireball at Bradley Airport
A's to host Rays in American League Wild Card game
WATCH IN 60: New evacuation tool, Southwest fare sale, Warriors open training camp
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and comfortable day
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Show More
Pompeo confirms he was on call between Trump, Ukrainian president
All lanes reopen on eastbound Bay Bridge after crash
Man shot, killed in San Jose
Multi-vehicle crash, police activity cleared from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad
More TOP STORIES News