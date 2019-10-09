Officer Abigail: 6-year-old Becomes Honorary Police Officer

Abigail Arias is 6 years old and fighting a cancer battle once again. A rare kidney cancer in children, is back with a vengeance and this time doctors are telling the family there's no cure. This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded. Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer. Abigail was sworn in as honorary police officer in Freeport. Now reaching out to help other kids with cancer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal freeway shut down by rapidly growing brush fire threatening homes, power lines
PG&E power outages still impacting 122K in Bay Area
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger continues
PG&E Power Outage: Is the power on? Add to this restoration map
Blackouts may cost state $2.6 billion, I-Team investigates
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian leader
Show More
Ronan Farrow talks Lauer, Weinstein in new book 'Catch and Kill'
Dr. Jane Goodall honored at Walt Disney Family Museum in SF
Power outages cause trouble for Oakland Zoo
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Arrested stalker used pupil image reflections in selfie to locate pop idol
More TOP STORIES News